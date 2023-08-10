Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $139.17

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.40.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $325,196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $153,411,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

