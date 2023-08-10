Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $166.43

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.43.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Shares of SBNY remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

