Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $44.70

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of uniQure

In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. uniQure has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $408.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.