Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $112.78

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $1,155,109. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,691,000 after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

