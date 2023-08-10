Brooktree Capital Management Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 44.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

