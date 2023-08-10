Brooktree Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $526.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The company has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

