Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,035 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of MSA Safety worth $94,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,741,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $2,516,326 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MSA traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $175.31. The stock had a trading volume of 82,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.23. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $185.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 587.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.