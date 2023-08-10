Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

