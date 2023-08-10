Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 424,410 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,410 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $136,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,998,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,323. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

