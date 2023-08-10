Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 4,433 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $65,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST traded down $11.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.19. The stock had a trading volume of 559,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,769. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

