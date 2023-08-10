Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,364 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.30% of Oceaneering International worth $58,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OII. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 510,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 473.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $6,611,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

