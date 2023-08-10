Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $78,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 740,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.