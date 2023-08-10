Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $152,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 131,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.65. 163,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,225. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.40.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

