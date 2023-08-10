Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,970 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.80% of Cogent Communications worth $85,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCOI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 541,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.10 and a beta of 0.45. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
