Brown Advisory Inc. Has $114.75 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,591,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $114,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 1,635,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,258. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.