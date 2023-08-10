Brown Advisory Inc. Has $125.16 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Bruker worth $125,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.68. 686,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

