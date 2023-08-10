Brown Advisory Inc. Has $39.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $39,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $148.48. 297,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

