Brown Advisory Inc. Has $41.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $41,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.45. 325,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

