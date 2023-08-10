Brown Advisory Inc. Has $43.27 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,512 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Vista Outdoor worth $43,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

VSTO traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,480.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $697,475. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

