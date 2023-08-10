Brown Advisory Inc. Has $46.36 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $46,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 629,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,250. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,449,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

