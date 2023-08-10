Brown Advisory Inc. Has $74.76 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Simply Good Foods worth $74,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,444. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.74. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,850 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.61 per share, for a total transaction of $250,778.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,026.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.61 per share, for a total transaction of $250,778.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,026.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 347,999 shares of company stock worth $13,225,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

