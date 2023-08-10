Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,713 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.36% of Eastern Bankshares worth $52,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74,080 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 615,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,704,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 94,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

