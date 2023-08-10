Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,548 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,881. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.