Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $51,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 474,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,188. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.46.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

