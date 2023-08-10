Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 26,343 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,110,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $89,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 162.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,004,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 440,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 852,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 63,936 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,328. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

