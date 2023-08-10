Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,261 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 6.06% of Establishment Labs worth $100,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JW Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 162,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 431,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,856. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

