Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of TopBuild worth $50,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $5.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average is $222.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $305.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,006. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

