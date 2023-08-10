Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,668 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Cactus worth $71,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Cactus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 625,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,300. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

