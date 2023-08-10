Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 35,742 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,742 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Eagle Materials worth $63,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 372.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.95. 38,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,328. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

