BTCS (BTCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th.
BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 802.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. On average, analysts expect BTCS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BTCS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 61,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.69. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.25.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
