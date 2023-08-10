BTCS (BTCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 802.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. On average, analysts expect BTCS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 61,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.69. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BTCS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTCS by 98.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 173,802 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.