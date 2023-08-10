Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.82. 558,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.