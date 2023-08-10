Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 267.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 685,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bumble by 342.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 612,302 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 654,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

