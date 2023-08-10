Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Bumble Stock Performance
BMBL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 348,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,100. Bumble has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bumble by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after buying an additional 367,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMBL
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bumble
- How to Invest in Energy
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.