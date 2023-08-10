Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 348,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,100. Bumble has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bumble by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after buying an additional 367,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

