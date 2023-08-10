Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bunzl from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,850.00.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,435. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

