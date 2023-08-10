Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $233.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BURL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.09. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.