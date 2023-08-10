Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.13-$5.28 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 309,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,819. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

