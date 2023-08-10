Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.13-$5.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.13-5.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 309,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,819. Cabot has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $87,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

