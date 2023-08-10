Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 219.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cadiz by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadiz by 778.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadiz news, CEO Scott S. Slater purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,855,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott S. Slater purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 315,970 shares of company stock worth $1,208,968. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

CDZI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,028. The firm has a market cap of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.60. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,999.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

