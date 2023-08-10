CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.38.

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$31.45. 641,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,013. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$32.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.79.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.1687177 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

