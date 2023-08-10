Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $160.25. 3,826,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average of $161.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

