Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,547.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,918 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,407,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PXH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,741. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.