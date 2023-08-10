Callan Capital LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,768. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.