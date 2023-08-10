Callan Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $678.70. 619,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,443. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

