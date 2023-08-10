Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $39.82 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 244,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,820,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75. The company has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.