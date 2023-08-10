Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,477. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

