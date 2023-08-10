Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to “Buy”

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Q2 stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 622,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at $14,013,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth $213,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

