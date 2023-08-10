Cannell & Co. Acquires 500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.3 %

TOL traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. 950,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,637. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

