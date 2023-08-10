Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,268 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.34% of Sharecare worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,380,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,255. The company has a market capitalization of $425.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

