Cannell & Co. Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. 1,164,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,271. The company has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

