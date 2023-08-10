Cannell & Co. Has $654,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $526.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.25.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,663 shares of company stock valued at $365,372,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.17.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

